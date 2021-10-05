Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.96. Bit Digital shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 296,324 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a PE ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

