BitCoal Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $23,247.17 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.50 or 0.00524662 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.