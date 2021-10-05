Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $13,964.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030504 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00334603 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.