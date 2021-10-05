Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $530.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $530.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

