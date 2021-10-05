BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $15,631.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.00239724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00119941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

