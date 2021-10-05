BitDAO Price Reaches $1.82 (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00003599 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $421.94 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00138154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.39 or 0.99498741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.73 or 0.06650431 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. BitDAO's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

