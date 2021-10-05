BitTorrent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $437.97 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $437.97 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00088070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015663 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006932 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

