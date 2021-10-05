BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

NYSE:BJ opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.