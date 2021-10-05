Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as high as C$3.96. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 101,853 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$223.76 million and a P/E ratio of 214.44.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

