BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Sells $43,371.60 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $43,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Billy Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 25th, Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 6,186,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,382,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 418.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 288,734 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 144.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 480.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 513,376 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

