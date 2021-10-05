BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,437 shares of company stock worth $1,656,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in BlackBerry by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 540,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 288,734 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 513,376 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.