BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sells C$57,272.44 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,888,459.80.

BB traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.98. 1,201,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,814. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Cfra raised their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

