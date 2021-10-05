BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

