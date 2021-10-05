BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE DSU traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,947. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

