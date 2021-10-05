BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,824,020 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of Bloom Energy worth $358,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

