BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.08% of Antero Resources worth $333,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 77,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

