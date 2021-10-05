BlackRock Inc. Has $332.82 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.10% of Zillow Group worth $332,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.92 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.