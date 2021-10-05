BlackRock Inc. Has $358.05 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,016 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of Brighthouse Financial worth $358,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.