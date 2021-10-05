BlackRock Inc. Has $358.33 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.43% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $358,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.