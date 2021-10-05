BlackRock Inc. Has $359.18 Million Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.58% of Magellan Health worth $359,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,960,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $20,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Health by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 193,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32.
Magellan Health Company Profile
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
