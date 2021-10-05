BlackRock Inc. Has $359.18 Million Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.58% of Magellan Health worth $359,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,960,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $20,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Health by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 193,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

