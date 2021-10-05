BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.54% of Associated Banc worth $361,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

