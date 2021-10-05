BlackRock Inc. Sells 626,895 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.25% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $334,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.