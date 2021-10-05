BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,185 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.80% of Huntsman worth $341,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 670,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 815.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 664,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 153.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 621,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 65.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,571,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 620,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.