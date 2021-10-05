BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

BKT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 133,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,141. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

