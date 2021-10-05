Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,763. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

