BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

BKN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 32,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

