BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BTA. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
