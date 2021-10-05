BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUA opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

