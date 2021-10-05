BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock remained flat at $$15.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 47,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.