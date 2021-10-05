BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 62,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,114. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

