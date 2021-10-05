BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

MUC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. 28,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

