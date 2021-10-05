BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MUJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. 48,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

