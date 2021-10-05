BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 16,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

