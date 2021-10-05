BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:MVT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,896. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

