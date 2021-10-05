BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years.

MVF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 62,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

