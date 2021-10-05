Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

NYSE MYC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

