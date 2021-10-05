BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MYD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,903. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

