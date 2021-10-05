BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

MIY remained flat at $$15.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.