BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,464. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
