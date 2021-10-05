BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,464. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

