BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.
Shares of MPA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.