BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MPA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.