BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

