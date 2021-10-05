BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,902. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.