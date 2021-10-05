BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of MQY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

