BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BSTZ stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. 117,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,793. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

