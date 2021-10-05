BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.