Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 16,609 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.
- On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.
The Trade Desk stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,359. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 76.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
