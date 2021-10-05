Blakecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,520.19 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,520.19 and $100.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,062.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.12 or 0.06873653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00346466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01130841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00536745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.37 or 0.00412220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00293365 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

