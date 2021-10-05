Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0013

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $219,574.52 and approximately $758.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00251915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00112359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

