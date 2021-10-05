Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 71.50% from the company’s current price.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

