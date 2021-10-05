Blue Apron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,273 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,672 call options.

APRN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 19,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,138. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

